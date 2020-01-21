Baby Announcements for Jan. 19

Lyrix Dior Boudreaux

A daughter, Lyrix Dior Boudreaux, was born Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Abbeville General to Tykironee Tania Pearl Marie Vallery and Ja’Michael Jarmaine Boudreaux of Abbeville.

Lucy Elise Romero

A daughter, Lucy Elise Romero, was born January 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Romero of Delcambre.

The mother is the former Coti LeBlanc.

Jolie Ruth Boudreaux

A daughter, Jolie Ruth Boudreaux, was born January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Boudreaux of Maurice.

The mother is the former Catherine Deslatte.

Elizjah Charles Covington

A son, Elizjah Charles Covington was born January 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Covington of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Megan Landry.

Amelia Louise Mehling

A daughter, Amelia Louise Mehling, was born January 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Mehling of Broussard.

The mother is the former Alyssa Massingill.

Isaiah Matthew Guillory

A son, Isaiah Matthew Guillory was born January 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Jaron Guillory of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Desire’ Morgan.

Rieken James Longon

A son, Rieken James Longon, was born January 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Heidi LeBlanc and Tyler Longon of Abbeville.

Elizabeth Marie Meche

A daughter, Elizabeth Marie Mech, was born December 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Bryson Meche of Vestavia, AL.

The mother is the former Brianna Henry.