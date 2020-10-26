Article Image Alt Text

Macie Elizabeth Landry and Justin Gerald LeBlanc.

Miss Macie Elizabeth Landry will become Mrs. Justin Gerald LeBlanc

Mon, 10/26/2020 - 10:05am
The couple plan to exchange their vows in St. Martinville, Louisiana during an intimate ceremony

Mrs. Myra Collins Hebert and Mr. Andrew Landry announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Macie Elizabeth Landry of Delcambre to Justin Gerald LeBlanc of Erath.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Dorothy “Dot” and Thomas Collins of Milton and Zella “Petite” and Dudley “Shamie” Landry of Delcambre. She is the youngest of three children whose siblings are Andre’ Landry and Megan Landry-Lalande.
The prospective groom is the son of Ms. Linda Breaux of Erath and Mr. Jerry LeBlanc of Erath. He is the grandson of Ms. Shirley Primeaux of St. Martinville and Mr. Curtis Joseph Breaux of Crowley and Whitney and Aussian LeBlanc of New Iberia. He is the youngest of three and his siblings are Jeramie LeBlanc and Melissa LeBlanc.
The couple will exchange their vows on October 30, 2020 during an intimate ceremony in St. Martinville, Louisiana officiated by the Honorable Judge Jonathon Perry.

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020