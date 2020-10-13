Heather Renee’ Touchet and Brent James Landry become husband and wife

Miss Heather Renee’ Touchet of Crowley, Louisiana and Mr. Brent James Landry of Erath, Louisiana were united in matrimony during a 6 o’clock evening ceremony on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Basil Catholic Church in Duson, Louisiana. Officiating the ceremony was Fr. Steve Leblanc.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. Steven Touchet of Crowley, LA and is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norris Guidry, Sr. of Rayne, LA, Mrs. Alice Sherman of Crowley, LA and the late Mr. Offord Touchet of Rayne, LA.

She is a 2001 graduate of Crowley High School in Crowley, LA. The bride is also a 2005 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelors of Arts degree, a 2012 graduate of McNeese State University with a Masters in Counseling. She is also Licensed as a Licensed Professional Counselor through the Louisiana LPC Board of Examiners since 2017.

The groom is the son of Ms. Martine Vincent of Erath, LA and Mr. James Landry, Jr., of Kaplan. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilton Vincent of Erath, LA and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Landry, Sr. of Kaplan, LA.

He is a 1999 graduate of Erath High School. The groom is a United States Marine and is a 2005 graduate of University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelors of Science Business Administration Management Degree.

The couple own and operate PBH Consulting and Counseling LLC where they provide Behavioral Health Consultations to judicial professionals, providers and individuals.

The bride’s father escorted the bride to the center of the isle where she was met by the couple’s children, Walton and Klarisse. The three of them continued as a family to the alter where they joined the groom.

The bride selected a three-fourth sleeved mermaid maxi dress with a floral eyelash lace topping, a light nude liner that included a bateau neckline, a gold rhinestone belt and a romantic lace train.

Completing her look, she wore a simple classic rhinestone headpiece. As her something old, the bride pinned a heart pendant near her heart that once belonged to the bride’s beloved cousin Mitchell Sue Romero. The groom pinned on him a Fisher of Men cross that once belonged to his beloved maternal grandfather.

Something new was custom cuff links given to the groom by the bride with the groom’s maternal grandparents’ wedding photo on one end and “You are my person,” on the other.

The couple incorporated a gold necklace that was worn by the bride and created from the groom’s maternal grandmother’s original wedding band and the groom’s maternal grandfather’s handkerchief was carried by the groom as their something borrowed from the grooms mother.

The bride’s something blue was a blue crystal rosary given to the bride by the groom and the brides satin blue shoes.

The groom carried a sixpence in his pocket.

The couple’s treasured friend and florist, Elaine Austin, created an elegant hand tied bouquet for the bride consisting of veronicas and lisianthus that accented the bouquet’s focal point of David Austin Patience Old Garden Roses as this rose was the same flower included in the groom’s beloved maternal grandmother’s bouquet 77 years ago.

The church pews were delicately accented with vintage dendrobium orchids, veronicas and thistle. Asters were used with coordinating arrangements that flanked each side of the alter.

Serving as Maid of Honor was Klarisse Thibodeaux, the couples daughter. Bridesmaids included Bethany Hebert and Bridget Saucier, both sisters of the groom, Megan Touchet and Angelique Bieri, both sisters of the bride, McKennlee Bearb, godchild of the bride, Brea Saucier, niece of the groom and Hadleigh Bearb and Madeline Broussard, both godchildren of the bride.

Each bridal attendant wore an assortment of fall colored attire to compliment the cobalt blue tuxedos worn by the groomsmen. The bride’s attendants carried bouquets of veronicas, orchids, daisies and thistle while the groomsmen wore boutonnieres of orchids, thistle and veronicas that were taken fromo the bridal bouquet.

Walton Thibodeaux IV, the couple’s son, served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Kyle Saucier, brother in law of the groom and Briggs Saucier, godchild of the groom.

The couple’s neighbors served as honorary wedding party, wearing each neighbors’ favorite formal attire from their decade of choice.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at Southern Oaks Country Club in Abbeville, LA where the entertainment provided by Aaron Lane Professional DJ Entertainment continued.

A variety of dancing sounds were performed by Aaron Lane Professional DJ Entertainment that engaged the attendants late into the night. In addition, Aaron Lane provided a marquess Love display along with a firework show that enhanced the couples first dance together that was captured forever by Visual Filmz photography company.

The reception dinner was catered by the sweet Ms. Tina Suire at Southern Oaks Country Club. Guests were served braised brisket, Cajun rice dressing, sweet corn macque choux, a variety of sandwiches, fresh fruits and crisp vegetables. Guests also enjoyed pass around items served by the venue’s staff.

Fleur De Lis Wedding Decorator and Coordinator, Bridget Fontenot, beautifully filled the space with flamed candles, satin blush linens and several of the couples favorite quotes. The tables’ centerpieces included tall vases of daisies, the bride’s favorite flower that the groom ensured were included for the bride to enjoy throughout the evening. Each centerpiece was then accented with orchids, thistle, and veronicas.

The bride’s cake displayed a three tiered, shiny ivory exterior, almond and butter cream interior cake decorated with vintage lace icing applique and topped with the “Hold Dear the Promise of Love” Willow Tree sculpture.

The bride thoughtfully surprised the groom with a french vanilla cake with a strawberry filling decorated to complement the red, white and blue decor that was used to honor the grooms’ brave service as a United States Marine. As a special remembrance, the bride placed a single long stem red rose to remember the life of each American soldier who has fallen or remains missing.

The couple will spend a week in Key West, Florida deep sea fishing, snorkeling, sunset cruising and volunteering at the Sea Turtle Hospital. Upon returning from their wedding trip, the couple will reside in Rayne, LA.