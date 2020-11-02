Ellie Ann Boudreaux and Bryan Alan Broussard Hood marry during an evening ceremony in Abbeville, Louisiana

Ellie Ann Boudreaux, of Abbeville, Louisiana and Bryan Alan Broussard Hood, of Maurice, Louisiana were united in the sacrament of holy matrimony on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana with Father Donald Bernard officiating the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

Ellie is the daughter of Mr. John R. Boudreaux Jr. and Mrs. Tricia Boudreaux of Abbeville, Louisiana and the maternal granddaughter of the late Mr. Aubrey Neil Luquette and the late Mrs. Gloria Noel Luquette and the paternal granddaughter of Mr. John Russell Boudreaux Sr. and Mrs. Brenda Bernard Boudreaux all of Abbeville, Louisiana.

She is a 2013 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville, Louisiana. She attended The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and received a Bachelor’s degree in 2018. She is currently employed by The Vermilion Parish School Board in Abbeville, Louisiana as an educator.

Bryan is the son of Mr. Kirk Hood of Donaldsonville, Louisiana and Mrs. Leslie Broussard Theriot and stepson of Mr. Rene Theriot of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and the maternal grandson of Ms. Polly Johnson Broussard of Gonzales, Louisiana and the late Mr. Justin John Broussard Jr. of Abbeville, Louisiana and the paternal grandson of Mr. Tommy Hood and Mrs. Dorothy Caruso Hood of Donaldsonville, Louisiana.

He is a 2012 graduate of Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana. He attended The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and received a Bachelor’s degree in 2016. He is currently employed by Cal-Chlor Corporation.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory custom wedding gown designed by Martina Liana. The detachable, long sleeves with diamond-shaped cutouts and French lace created a strong focal point for this unique style. The dress was adorned with large scallops that created a long, breathtaking train, flowing from underneath the fitted bodice for a soft, ethereal feel to this searing silhouette. A bold open back was highlighted with floating laces and thin straps—also featured along the deep V-neckline. The back of the dress was covered with fabric buttons, a traditional touch which flows throughout the exquisite, modern train. Ellie completed her look with a cathedral length veil made to match her gown, which was comprised of hand beaded French laces.

The bride carried a clutch of white O’Hara, blush and ivory roses, white ranunculus accented with a touch of willow eucalyptus and Italian Ruscus. The bouquet was stem wrapped in antique white satin ribbon and included a Mother of Pearl Rosary of her late grandmother.

Serving as Maid of Honor was Kristen Ber and Matron of Honor was Blair D. Viator. Bridesmaids included Kylen Bernard, Morgan Clark, Halie Winch, Jordan Diez, Caitlin Guidry, Alyssa Saxon, Taylor Diez, Gabby Clark and Kassidy Hood. The bridesmaids’ dresses, designed by Jenny Yoo, were made of crepe back satin in a beautiful shade of emerald green. The gowns were designed with a pleated cowl neck with draped off-the-shoulder straps and finished with a floor-length bias-cut skirt. They carried a clutch similar to the bride’s bouquet with the addition of Mother of Pearl roses in antique pink. Each bouquet was finished off with a stem-wrapped blush satin ribbon.

Serving as Junior Bridesmaids were Alayna Johnson and Aubrey Boudreaux, sister of the bride. The junior bridesmaids’ dresses, designed by Pam Leblanc were made of crepe back satin, also in a beautiful shade of emerald green. The satin, twill, sleeveless gowns were designed with a bateau neckline and open back with a pleated, full floor-length skirt. They carried a clutch similar to the bridesmaids’ bouquet.

Kinley Faith Luquette, daughter of Kevin and Kristian Luquette, served as the flower girl. She wore a sleeveless dress, made of ivory satin, with a full tulle skirt and a satin bow. The back of the dress was covered with fabric buttons resembling the bride’s gown. She carried a clutch similar to junior bridesmaids’ bouquet. Kinley wore a crown of fresh, ivory sweetheart roses in her hair.

For the ceremony, scriptures were read by Carolyn Clark, aunt and godmother of the bride and Layne Johnson, aunt of the groom.

Alex Theriot, attended as Best Man. Groomsmen included Roth Gaubert, Kevin Gonzales, Nicholas Caletri, Ethan Caubarreaux, Trent Nugier, John Saxon, Austin Hood, Chris Rome, Danny Castro and Philip McMahon. Junior groomsmen were Andy Johnson and Kameron Hood. Ring Bearers were Samuel Clark, son of Alex and Morgan Clark, and Hayes Viator, son of Dave and Blair Viator and godchild of the bride. Attending as the usher was Kevin Luquette.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Tommy Guidry, organist, Jared Gray on trumpet, Joel Martinez on violin, and Laura C. Humble as vocalist. Musical selections included Sheep May Safely Graze, Meditation de Thais, Arioso, Canon in D, Trumpet Tune in D Major and Te Deum. Laura C. Humble performed Be Thou My Vision, Gift of Love, Blessed are Those Who Fear the Lord, Celtic Alleluia and Ave Maria.

The entrance to the church welcomed guest with two swags of roses, ranunculus, in ivory and blush, with Italian Ruscus and eucalyptus. The church was decorated with pew markers made of ivory roses and greenery. Two large arrangements of roses, ranunculus and greenery, on tall gold urns and white pedestals, adorned the altar.

Prior to the ceremony, a rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents, took place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at River Oaks Event Center in Lafayette.

After the ceremony, a formal reception was held at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette and orchestrated by Southern Couture. The venue was decorated with many arrangements of blush and ivory roses with greenery, garlands of greenery, ambiance candles and tall gold pedestals. The reception included a live portrait curated by Dirk Guidry. The guests were entertained by the sounds of a local band, Souled Out. The brides cake was a towering four-tier, poised on a round gold antique plateau with the first and third tiers of ivory buttercream, embellished with dainty lace and pearls, complimented by second and fourth smooth matte butter cream tiers, adorned with clusters of blush and ivory flowers. The groom’s cake was a five-tier traditional Danish King Cake perched on original cypress stump, decorated with camo and cat tails with resemblance to a Louisiana Basin scene.

The couple’s wedding trip to St. Lucia was rescheduled due to the pandemic. They will reside in Maurice, Louisiana.