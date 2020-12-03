Drew Lege is Vermilion Catholic’s Student of the Year

The 2021 VCHS Student of the Year is Drew Lege. The student of the year competition seeks a well-rounded senior who excels academically, promotes a culture of respect, integrity, and social responsibility, and exemplifies Christian leadership and charity. During his time at VC, Drew has worked hard to thrive academically, athletically, and spiritually. He has maintained a 4.0, earned the TOPS Honors Award with his ACT score, and been an active member of Beta and NHS. Athletically, he has achieved great success in baseball, basketball, and football, currently leading the football team as its captain. Drew promotes morality and religious service as a member of the VCHS Faith In Action Team and by volunteering at St. Mary Magdalen as an altar server. In the wider parish community, Drew has practiced Christian charity by providing hurricane relief efforts, distributing goods at the Christian Service Center, and participating in this past summer’s Unity Peace Walk. Pictured with Drew are his parents Tricia and Eric Lege.