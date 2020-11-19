Pictured are Erath High Assistant Principal Belisa Smith, Brittany Broussard, and EHS Principal Marc Turner.
Brittany Broussard selected Erath High Teacher of the Year
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 8:05am
Brittany Broussard was selected as the Erath High Teacher of the Year this year.
EHS Principal Marc Turner stated on facebook, "Mrs. Brittany brings her tech savvy expertise to our EHS campus. She is the mastermind behind the tweaks of Google Classroom for us, she is a student favorite, and is always willing to go the extra mile for everyone."