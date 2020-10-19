Birth Announcements for Oct. 18

Charleston King Green

A son, Charleston King Green, was born on September 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Valerie Green of Abbeville.

Kaiden Paul Lege

A son, Kaiden Paul Lege, was born on September 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Chassidy Lege of Abbeville.

Everleigh Rose Simon

A daughter, Everleigh Rose Simon, was born on September 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Shelia Stelly and Shane Simon of Kaplan.

Angelle Ruby Delahoussaye & Ryan Bernard Delahoussaye

Twins, Angelle Ruby Delahoussaye and Ryan Bernard Delahoussaye, were born on September 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Jason Delahoussaye of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Lauren Bossley.

Kameron Joseph Windmon

A son, Kameron Joseph Windmon, was born on September 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Allexus Guidry and Jorey Windmon of Lafayette.

Santiago Paul Daigle

A son, Santiago Paul Daigle, was born on September 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Alexandra Morvant and Kevin Daigle, II of Erath.

Elijah Jude Landry

A son, Elijah Jude Landry, was born on September 25, 2020 at Abbeville General to Hope Nicole Wynne and Anthony James Landry, Sr.

Power Gideon Givens

A son, Power Gideon Givens, was born on September 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Patience Day and Brandon Givens of Maurice.

Kashlyn Ryli Trahan

A daughter, Kashlyn Ryli Trahan, was born on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital to Laia Renee Robin from Breaux Bridge and Rusty James Trahan of Abbeville.