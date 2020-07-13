Birth Announcements for July 12

Journey Elyse Williams

A daughter, Journey Elyse Williams, was born Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Thomas Williams of Abbeville. The mother is the former Dominique D’Ann Hawthorne.

Joseph Harkins Bergeron V

A son, Joseph Harkins Bergeron V, was born Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Abbeville General to Cailyn Marie Adams and Joseph Harkins Bergeron IV of Abbeville.

Ryker Jude Cart

A son, Ryker Jude Cart, was born Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Anthony Cart of Abbeville. The mother is the former Nicole Matte Hughes.

Tahj Jamal Sinegar

A son, Tahj Jamal Sinegar, was born Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Abbeville General to Shantasia Olittia Henry and Travis Jamal Sinegar of Abbeville.

Kenna Grace Johnson

A daughter, Kenna Grace Johnson, was born Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Abbeville General to Bailey Deyon Marceaux and Jeffery Wayne Johnson, Jr. of Kaplan.