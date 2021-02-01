Article Image Alt Text

Birth Announcements for Jan. 31

Mon, 02/01/2021 - 12:18pm

Auria Louise Hilliard
A daughter, Auria Louise Hillard, was born on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Abbeville General to Irie Desha Hilliard of Delcambre.

D’quarioun Dontreal Johnson
A son, D’quarioun Dontreal Johnson, was born on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Abbeville General to Ladante Nicole Grogan and Henry D’quarious Montreal Johnson of Kaplan.

Mila Claire Trahan
A daughter, Mila Claire Trahan, was born on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Abbeville General to Sheena Marie Burke and Eric Scott Trahan of Abbeville.

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2021