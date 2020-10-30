Why Trump for President?

The next Presidential election could be the most important election in your lifetime. It will decide what kind of Country we will have in the future: a Socialist government or a Capitalist Free Enterprise

System with Individual Initiatives.

Socialism is a government where a handful of people run the government. They run and control everything in your life.

The Capitalist Free Enterprise System has made our Country the greatest and richest nation in the world.

Socialism has never worked anywhere in the world.

Despite the hostile, radical left wing National News Media, Trump has indeed made America Great Again.

He has vowed that America will never be a Socialist Country.

Biden, on the other hand tries hard to convince people that he is not a tax and spend Socialist but the fact of the matter is that he is without a doubt.

Another consideration is the fact that in the event the President cannot serve, the The Vice President takes Office.

Vice President Mike Pence’s track record proves that he is capable of being President.

Think carefully. The stakes are high.

Trump deserves reelection.



LSN



Editorials represent the opinions of this newspaper, and not of any one individual.