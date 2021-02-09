Time for President Trump to fight back

Since the day he announced for President in 2015, Donald Trump has been treated horribly by his media and political opponents, both in the Republican and Democratic parties. No political candidate has ever received such terrible media coverage or such abuse from political insiders.

Despite the unfair onslaught, he was elected President in 2016. Of course, his enemies were just beginning as the Russia hoax led to a two-year, $35 million Special Counsel investigation led by partisan Democratic attorneys. It was followed by an impeachment over bogus charges involving a perfectly acceptable phone call with the Ukrainian President.

He was mercilessly criticized after the arrival of the China virus for not doing enough to keep Americans safe. Of course, such condemnation was ridiculous as the President spearheaded the development of multiple vaccines. Within nine months of the beginning of the pandemic, Americans were receiving vaccines. This response was extraordinary and worthy of praise, but, instead, he was blamed for the virus deaths.

Democrats used the pandemic to both denounce Trump and insist on massive mail-in voting. This paved the way for Joe Biden to be elected President of the United States. The more President Trump fought the election results with lawsuits and calls for investigation, the more Democrats became infuriated.

Trump supporters were also upset that the President’s claims of electoral fraud were not taken more seriously by the courts. On January 6, 2021, a massive outpouring of supporters converged on Washington D.C. to express their admiration for President Trump.

On January 6, the President delivered his standard stump speech calling for his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Never once did he advocate violence.

Sadly, on that day, security at the U.S. Capitol was breached and a throng of people entered the building. There were incidents of violence, vandalism, and theft. Most tragically, five people died in the assault including a U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick and U.S. Air Force veteran and Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt.

To compound the tragedy, Democrats used the event to score political points. The President was quickly impeached with the support of ten Republicans. He was given zero opportunities to mount a defense or present any evidence. Now Democrats are ready to start an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, even though Donald Trump is no longer President of the United States.

This sham is typical of how Democrats operate and how President Trump has been treated since he became a presidential candidate.

Interestingly, since the protests of January 6, President Trump has been unusually quiet. In the last two weeks of his term, he made very few speeches. He has also been totally removed from social media as the “Big Tech” giants ludicrously claim there is concern Trump’s social media posts will lead to additional violence.

As this show trial begins in the “Kangaroo Court” known as the U.S. Senate, it is necessary for President Trump to begin to fight back against these outrageous charges. While President Trump did not incite violence, a number of Democrats in Congress have made statements that are clearly incendiary. Of course, as is typical in the double standard of today’s political world, no action was taken against these Democrats.

Even after leaving the White House, Donald Trump has been horribly mistreated. No President has ever been impeached twice or after they have left office. This is really being done by Democrats to prevent Donald Trump from running for the presidency in 2024.

They are fearful of Trump because he continually exposes their agenda and tells the truth. So, Democrats are determined to penalize Donald Trump in every way imaginable. Along with impeachment, Trump may be the subject of additional lawsuits and criminal and civil charges from partisan prosecutors like the New York Attorney General.

In a recent interview, President Biden recommended that the impeachment trial move forward. This is not surprising, for Biden never misses an opportunity to condemn President Trump. He also uses the Trump administration’s policies as a rationale for the historic flurry of executive orders and actions in his first few weeks in office.

Biden is also recommending that President Trump no longer receive intelligence briefings. He claims that the President does not need to receive them and may reveal national security secrets. This unprecedented move is just another example of the unfair treatment Trump receives. In contrast, even though he disliked President Barack Obama and his harmful liberal policies, Trump never stripped him of his intelligence briefings.

As President, Trump constantly tried to reach out to Democrats and his Republican opponents. He wanted to unify the nation. In fact, he appointed moderate Republicans to several key posts in his administration. He believed it was a way to expand his political base and foster unity. Unfortunately, these moves were met with leaks, outright betrayal, and opposition to his “American First” agenda.

Biden does not even bother with unity and shows zero interest in working with Republicans. He is pursuing a very progressive agenda and making hyper partisan cabinet appointments. The contrast to President Trump could not be more striking.

As these actions begin to truly harm our country, President Trump should start to speak out once again. He has nothing to apologize for regarding his activities on January 6. Trump should find a pro-free speech social media outlet and begin expressing his opinions on the issues of the day. He should grant interviews and announce a series of public events.

President Trump needs to defend his administration and its tremendous successes from the onslaught of negative media coverage and political attacks from Democrats and Republicans, like Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), who regularly disparage his record.

As he once again engages the biased press and the disgraceful Deep State, President Trump has a decision to make. He needs to either take control of the GOP or form a new political party. Either way, his decision will be strongly supported by his 74 million+ voters.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jeff@ringsidepolitics.com