The weather always changes. Today’s weather never lasts indefinitely. Life works the same way in that the only constant is change. Although weather reports are handy, they can be wrong. You need to be prepared for changing scenarios, which are often unpredictable.

You have to deal with today’s weather, while being prepared for tomorrow. Since the weather fluctuates, you have accumulated the necessary resources for a variety of situations: raincoats, jackets, boots, gloves, hats, and shorts.

In life, you strive to take advantage of each day’s opportunities while preparing for the future. Preparation enhances your success. The greater degree of readiness for a variety of situations, the greater your chances for success.

Since each new day is yesterday’s tomorrow, preparation is an ongoing process. Every experience is a learning opportunity where you discover what was effective, along with what needs improvement.

Be prepared for changes that affect the major components of your life. You don’t want to be caught by surprise because you were not ready for the fluctuations, which invariably happen. Allowing today’s comfort to lure you into complacency is a common trap. Some of the foremost factors subject to change include the economy, your health, emotional wellbeing, and career.

Historically, the economy is cyclic. The exact duration and extreme of each cycle is unknown. Being unprepared for economic downturns leads to economic disasters. Businesses, and individuals who enjoy the benefits of an economic upturn, without preparing for a downturn, can be wiped out financially.

Creating a cash reserve is great preparation for the future. This is essential for personal finances as well as for a business. These reserves provide options during an economic downturn. On the personal side, you may need the savings to cover living expenses in the event of a layoff, or to handle unexpected emergency expenditures. For a business owner, the cash reserve provides the ability to stay in business by covering payroll and expenses during an economic slump.

Now is the time to start funding your cash reserves. Contribute to your savings before spending on discretionary purchases. The greater the amount you save, the more options you have during a weak economy.

In addition to cash reserves, you want to continually expand your knowledge, skills, and abilities. The best time to do this is before encountering a crisis. Education is a lifetime pursuit. The more you learn, the more options you have.

Actively maintaining your health through exercise and diet, reduces the number of ailments affecting you as you age. You are never too young, or too old to begin a health maintenance plan. Taking care of your body every day provides a lifetime of benefits. Even people who don’t start until well into their senior years, experience an improved quality of life.

Making a healthy lifestyle part of your daily routine ensures consistency. So many infirmities needlessly impact those who have not prepared their body for tomorrow. Avoid needless suffering by regularly taking care of yourself physically.

Your emotional wellbeing is just as important. Your mental state is the foundation for effectively dealing with challenges. A negative, can’t do it, attitude precludes finding workable solutions. Furthermore, a negative mindset diminishes the quality of your decisions.

A positive attitude is one of the best preparations for the future. It is cultivated through constant practice. Condition yourself to deal with the unexpected by telling yourself that you will do whatever it takes to overcome any obstacles you encounter.

Enjoy and appreciate today while also actively preparing for tomorrow. There’s no reason to get caught ill-equipped. You can’t control what happens in the future, but you can be ready for a variety of scenarios.

Bryan is a management consultant, motivational speaker, author, and adjunct professor. E-mail Bryan at bryan@columnist.com(link sends e-mail)(link sends e-mail).