Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate runaway

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively attempting to locate the above Runaway Juvenile, identified as Alivia Joli Garnica, 13.

The juvenile was discovered missing from her residence on Coulee Kinney Road in Abbeville, La., on the morning of Oct. 30.

On Oct. 28, the juvenile left home and was located at her father’s in Lafayette, returned home and ran away again. She was located in Opelousas on 10-29-2020 and returned home again. The juvenile then departed again during the night of 10-29-2020, and has yet to be located. The father’s family is not being cooperative with the investigation, nor assisting in locating the juvenile. The juvenile is entered into NCIC as missing.

If anyone locates the pictured juvenile, please contact Sergeant Cody Waldmann at 337-898-4403.