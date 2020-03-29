One in Vermilion Parish among Louisiana’s 151 COVID-19 deaths

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

On Saturday, the state reported that one of the two confirmed cases in Vermilion Parish resulted in the parish’s first COVID-19 death.

As of noon on March 29, the Department reported 225 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 3,540 positive cases.

Hospitalization

The Department confirms an additional 220 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized since yesterday’s update. Of those, an additional 44 patients require ventilation. A total of 1,127 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized; of those, 380 patients require ventilation.

Long-term care facilities

The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in 20 long-term care facilities in the state.

Long-term care facilities with 2 or more COVID-19 cases (among residents or staff)

Chateau de Notre Dame

Chateau D'Ville

Chateau St. James

Good Samaritan, New Orleans

Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home

Jo Ellen Smith Living Center

Lakeview Manor Nursing Home

Lambeth House

Luling Living Center

Marrero Health Care Center

Montclair Park Assisted Living Shreveport

Nouveau Marc

River Palms Nursing and Rehab

Riverbend Nursing and Rehab

St. James Place

St. Joseph of Harahan

St. Jude's Nnursing Home

St. Martin's Manor

Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home

Vista Shores

A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected.

Because of the sheer volume of cases, we will be sharing the updated number of clusters every day at noon. We will rely on facilities for reporting on the most-up-to-date information. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.

Deaths

The Department reports an additional 14 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total to 151 deaths. Deaths are listed on the LDH dashboard by parish under the by parish tab and information by age can be found on the by age group tab.

Dashboard information

The LDH dashboard now includes a new feature allowing site visitors to view positive case data over time. Click the over time tab at the bottom of the dashboard.

Volunteers

Medical volunteers interested in volunteering should register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action at www.lava.dhh.louisiana.gov. Medical and non-medical volunteers 18 years of age and older are welcome.